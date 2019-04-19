More from Star Tribune
Nation
Probation for man who sent powder to Trump sons, others
A Massachusetts man who sent threatening letters with white powder to President Donald Trump's sons, Antonio Sabato Jr., Sen. Debbie Stabenow and a law professor was sentenced Friday in federal court to five years of probation.
Nation
The Latest: Motorists told to avoid SC interstate
The Latest on severe weather in the South (all times local):
National
Once-counterculture 420 marijuana holiday goes mainstream
Potheads have for decades celebrated their love of marijuana on April 20, but the once counter-culture celebration that was all about getting stoned now is so mainstream Corporate America is starting to embrace it.
National
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these is legit, even though they…
Local
Charges at Minnesota cop's trial offer jury range of options
Prosecutors have given jurors hearing the case against a former Minneapolis police officer who shot an unarmed 911 caller multiple options.