More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Gophers
NCAA tournament: Eight great moments that got us to the Final Four
A look back at the past two weeks, a tournament that shaped this week's Final Four.
Gophers
Poehling, Newell of St. Cloud State get NHL deals
Following St. Cloud State's early exit from the NCAA tournament, Ryan Poehling signed a contract Sunday to play with Montreal. Teammate Patrick Newell signed with the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Sports
Canadian pro women's hockey league folds
A week after the Calgary Inferno won the league championship, the CWHL said in Toronto that the 12-year-old league can't survive. It had six teams in North America and China this past season.
Gophers
First look at the Final Four: Breaking down the 2019 field set for Minneapolis
Get to know the teams on their way to U.S. Bank Stadium.