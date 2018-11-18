More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings' offensive struggles give the Bears leeway in NFC North
The Vikings offense supplied little when it mattered Sunday night in a 25-20 loss, including a late pick-six by the Bears to pad their lead in the NFC North.
Vikings
Top D in Da North belongs to Da Bears
At least for now, the current version of the Monsters of the Midway are showing they have the edge on defense over the Vikings.
Gophers
U shakes off turnovers, wins opening game at Vancouver Showcase over Texas A&M
The Gophers looked sloppy at times handling the ball, but relied on defense to salt away a five-point win over the Aggies
Gophers
Oklahoma State defeats Gophers wrestlers 23-9
The Gophers, ranked ninth, won three of the weight classes by decision, including a victory by fifth-ranked heavyweight Gable Steveson of Apple Valley.
Gophers
U women's hockey team completes weekend sweep of St. Cloud State
The Gophers outshot St. Cloud State 99-35 in the two games and completed a season series sweep of the Huskies.
