More From Sports
World
MLB, union, Cuba reach deal for players to sign
Major League Baseball, its players' association and the Cuban Baseball Federation reached an agreement that will allow players from the island to sign big league contracts without defecting, an effort to eliminate the dangerous trafficking that had gone on for decades.
Gophers
Syracuse recruit has feel-good announcement
When Cooper Dawson finally decided which college he would sign with, the senior defensive lineman from South Carolina let his friend Kingsley Feinman make the announcement.
Vikings
With Barr set high, pass-rushing Vikings hitting stride on D
The Minnesota Vikings have hit their familiar stride on defense during the second half of the season, after some uncharacteristic earlier struggles.
MN United
Wright gets 1st goal, 8th American to score in Bundesliga
Haji Wright became the second young American in less than two weeks to score his first Bundesliga goal.The 20-year-old forward from Los Angeles scored in…
Local
Congress weighs returning 12,000 acres to Leech Lake tribe
The federal government wrongfully seized the popular recreation land in the 1940s.
