Twins
German wins 7th, Yankees beat Rays 4-3 in AL East showdown
Domingo German became the majors' first seven-game winner, Gio Urshela got a key hit set up by a pair of odd bounces and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Friday night.
Twins
Chapman homers vs Hand in 12th to lift A's over Indians 4-3
Matt Chapman homered against Brad Hand leading off the 12th inning to lift the Oakland Athletics over the Cleveland Indians 4-3 Friday night.
Twins
Castillo fans 11, bounces back to pitch Reds past Giants 7-0
Luis Castillo struck out a season-high 11 in six innings, Nick Senzel hit a two-run triple and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Friday night.
Wolves
New Wolves boss Rosas will make head coach decision in 7-10 days
Ryan Saunders has talked at length about the position but no decision has been reached yet.
Twins
Reusse: If Twins victories keep coming, fans will show up too
Twins president Dave St. Peter said mild research indicated that two out of three buyers had not purchased a Twins ticket in three years. Winning, and cheap tickets, hope to change all that.