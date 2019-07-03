More from Star Tribune
Golf
From '91 to now: Mickelson, Minnesota golf events go way back
Fond memories of Minnesota - from the 1991 U.S. Open to the Ryder Cup - brought Phil Mickelson to the first 3M Open.
Twins
Outfielder Rodriguez will be Twins' top international signing
International prospects have power potential.
Twins
Blister derails Jake Odorizzi's night vs. A's, and chance to pitch in All-Star Game
The Twins pitcher is headed for the injured list after getting hit hard at Oakland.
Wild
Bobrovsky says he came to Florida to win the Stanley Cup
Sergei Bobrovsky already has two Vezina Trophies, the award handed out at the end of each season to the NHL's top goaltender.
Motorsports
Ferrucci showing skill, rebuilding reputation in IndyCar
Santino Ferrucci knows better than most drivers that one bad moment behind the wheel can lead to a long-lasting trail of Google results.