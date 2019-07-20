More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
The Latest: Schauffele moving past failed driver test
The Latest on the British Open (all times local):
Golf
British Open marches on without its star attraction
Royal Portrush had all of Saturday morning to recover from the reality that Rory McIlroy is no longer part of this British Open.
Sports
Sun's doping case looms over start of world swimming meet
Nothing like a long-simmering feud to get the world swimming championships off to a bang-up start.
Twins
Berrios scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Oakland
Oakland Athletics (56-42, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-37, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson…
Twins
Brewers to face Diamondbacks on the road
Milwaukee Brewers (51-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-48, second in the NL West)Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez…