Golf
Johnson hanging on to No. 1 by a thread at The Players
The No. 1 ranking that Dustin Johnson has held for the last 15 months has never been more in jeopardy.
Twins
Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault in Toronto
All-Star closer Roberto Osuna of the Toronto Blue Jays was charged with assault Tuesday and put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, preventing him from playing for at least a week.
Twins
Mets trade former ace Matt Harvey to Reds C Devin Mesoraco
The New York Mets have traded former ace Matt Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco in a swap of former All-Stars with careers sidetracked by injuries.
Wild
Preds' Filip 'Scoresberg' dazzling NHL with scoring touch
Filip Forsberg dropped his broken stick and raced to the bench for another just as the puck slid around the boards near his skates. He grabbed a new stick from the Predators' equipment manager, fought off Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot and kept the puck onside.
Sports
Victory as Del Petro gets back on clay in Madrid
Juan Martin del Potro marked his clay-season debut with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Damir Dzumhur in the second round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday.
