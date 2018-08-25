More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Laquon Treadwell had his longest gain in a Vikings uniform on Friday
It's perhaps understandable, after Laquon Treadwell's one-catch rookie season and his 200-yard sophomore year, why some would treat the popular training camp narrative about the…
Motorsports
Vettel tops 3rd practice ahead of Ferrari teammate Raikkonen
Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest time in third and final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.
Sports
One second and done: Boxer DQ'd after walking out of Armory ring
Heavyweight Chris Harper left the ring Friday night at the Minneapolis Armory during his match with Efe Ajagba without a single punch being thrown.
Sports
Reusse: Minneapolis boxer James wins amid oddness at the Armory
The second boxing card held at the renovated Minneapolis Armory turned strange by the time Minneapolis welterweight Jamal James arrived to face Mahonry Montes.
Twins
Odor HR, Chirinos BB rally Rangers over Giants 7-6
The potential final out bounced off Joe Panik's glove, and the San Francisco Giants couldn't recover after that.
