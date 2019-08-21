More from Star Tribune
MN United
Locked-in Opara leads Loons with mask of intensity, drive to win it all
Added to help shore up Minnesota United's once-porous defense, Ike Opara returns to Kansas City to a play the team that won three cups during his six-year stay.
Twins
Verlander allows 2 HRs in 2-hitter, loses 2-1 to Tigers
Justin Verlander pitched a two-hitter and lost, allowing homers to John Hicks and Ronny Rodriguez as the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Local
U.S. Olympic hockey player Jack Petroske dies at 84
Helping the United States team earn the silver medal at the Games in 1956 in Italy, Petroske made an impression on and off the ice.
Wild
Minnesota-based ex-teammates sing praises of new Wild GM
Tom Chorske, Ben Hankinson and Chris McAlpine all played with Bill Guerin for the New Jersey Devils in the 1990s. They applaud the Wild's decision.
Twins
Kiermaier drives in 4, Rays beat Mariners 7-6
Kevin Kiermaier drove in four runs, including a solo homer during a two-run ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Wednesday.