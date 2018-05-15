More from Star Tribune
Twins
Parra's 3-run homer lifts Rockies to 6-4 win over Padres
After hitting a go-ahead, three-run homer, Gerardo Parra was just as happy that rookie Noel Cuevas went deep for the first time.
Twins
Andrew Heaney shuts down Astros in Angels' 2-1 rivalry win
After Andrew Heaney induced a long flyout with his 100th and final pitch, he left the mound with the fervent hope that the Los Angeles Angels were on their way to a victory that would deliver a statement to the mighty Houston Astros.
Twins
Error breaks up pitching duel as Mariners edge Twins 1-0
After spending much of the day feeling ill, James Pazos gave the Seattle Mariners a gritty performance against Minnesota.
Twins
Former Twins player, manager, broadcaster Quilici dead at 79
He was a rookie second baseman on the 1965 World Series team and went on to manage the team in the 1970s.
Wild
U.S. routs Norway 9-3 at hockey worlds; Germany upsets Finland
Captain Patrick Kane scored two goals for the second straight game and added an assist to lead the United States to a 9-3 victory over Norway for its sixth consecutive victory at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
