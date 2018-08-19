More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Torrence, at age 60, scores first NHRA Top Fuel victory at BIR
Torrence, the father of Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence, beat three-time season champion Antron Brown in the final round. Jack Beckman (pictured) won in Funny Car.
Twins
Kid stuff: Mets rout Phillies 8-2 in Little League Classic
Amed Rosario had three hits and drove in three runs, and the New York Mets went from cheering on players in the Little League World Series to impressing the youngsters in an 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.
Golf
Snedeker opens with 59 and closes with victory in Greensboro
Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour title, four days after opening with a 59.
Golf
Sungjae Im wins Web.com finale; leads PGA Tour qualfiers
Sungjae Im won the regular-season ending Portland Open on Sunday to earn one of 25 PGA Cards and become the first player to top the Web.com Tour money list wire-to-wire.
Motorsports
Rossi wins at Pocono in race marred by violent wreck
Rossi dominated Sunday at Pocono and led 180 of 200 laps to win his second straight race and third of the season, slicing into Scott Dixon's grip on the championship lead with three races left in the season.
