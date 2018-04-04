More from Star Tribune
Kuzma scores 30, Lakers beat Spurs 122-112 in overtime
Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers easily could have surrendered to fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back late in the season against a team fighting for playoff positioning.
Golf
Souhan: Amid Masters buzz, don't forget about Player of the Year Thomas
Tiger and Phil who? At 24, Justin Thomas is the reigning PGA Tour player of the year. He won the last major and last year's FedEx Cup, while winning five times on tour in 2017.
Wild
Wild opens season-ending road trip with loss to the Ducks
While the Wild faded in the third period, the Ducks picked up the pace as a playoff berth dangled in front of them. Anaheim clinched after a 3-1 victory.
Wild
Wild can't maintain strong start in loss to Ducks
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
Wild
Finishing strong remains Wild's objective on season-ending road trip
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-1 loss to the Ducks in her Wild wrap-up.
