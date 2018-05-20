More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx's season-opener spoiled by Sparks' buzzer-beater
The Lynx nearly overcame 24 turnovers before losing to their rivals at the buzzer.
Gophers
Gophers softball season ends with 5-2 NCAA tournament loss to Washington
They fell short against Washington in NCAA play.
Twins
McCullers, McCann lead Astros to 3-1 win over Indians
Lance McCullers allowed one hit over seven innings and Brian McCann hit a two-run homer to lead the Houston Astros to a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday night.
Golf
Aaron Wise gets 1st tour win, shatters Nelson scoring record
Aaron Wise had to kick his mom out of his hotel room because she was too chatty during a four-hour rain delay before his best shot at a first PGA Tour victory.
Twins
Rosario hits 2 HRs, leads Syndergaard, Mets over Arizona 4-1
All over baseball, rookies are making quite an impression — Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and more.
