West Metro
Police chief: New Hope mom one of worst DWI offenders we've arrested
Tasha Schleicher was arrested Wednesday in Riverside, Ill., after she passed out at a gas station.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis named one of 22 cities to study transportation innovations
Smart Cities Collaborative will take a close look at technology, and even curbs.
Local
Allina hospitals, clinics weather overnight computer network failure
Hospital system relied on backup equipment and rehearsed emergency procedures to maintain patient care.
Minneapolis
Gov. Dayton asks immigration head not to deport Augsburg professor
Immigration and Customs Enforcement gave Mzenga Wanyama 90 days to show a path to legal status or leave the country.
Local
Officer who stopped St. Cloud mall stabbing spree awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery
Jason Falconer was off duty when he shot and killed knife-wielding man at Crossroad mall in St. Cloud.
