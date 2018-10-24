More from Star Tribune
Business
Tesla delivers on Elon Musk's 3Q profit pledge
Tesla Motors delivered on CEO Elon Musk's promise to make money during its latest quarter after fulfilling his pledge to boost production of its first electric car designed for the mass market.
Variety
Alaska Catholic official orders sexual misconduct review
The Catholic archbishop of Alaska's largest city announced Wednesday he has ordered an independent review of all sexual misconduct allegations involving priests and others associated with the church going back five decades.
Nation
Police: 2 killed at Kentucky grocery store
A male suspect fatally shot a man and a woman at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, and then exchanged fire with an armed bystander before fleeing the scene, police said. He was captured shortly afterward.
National
Chevron agrees to $160 million upgrade, fines to end probe
Federal officials said Wednesday that Chevron Corp. has agreed to pay a nearly $3 million fine and spend $160 million on environmental improvements and upgrading oil refineries to resolve allegations the company violated pollution laws.
National
Prosecutor: Border agent tired of rock throwers killed teen
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fed up with cross-border rock throwers when he deliberately shot at a Mexican teenager, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday as the agent's second trial began in the 2012 killing.
