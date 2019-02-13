New York City police say a detective was killed by friendly fire while responding to a report of an armed robbery. Police say Det. Brian Simonsen was shot at a T-Mobile store in the Richmond Hill section of Queens at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The 42-year-old detective was a 19-year veteran.

