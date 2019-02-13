More from Star Tribune
Business
Online dating scams cost Americans $143 million last year
Love is in the air, but don't let it cloud your judgment — or it might cost you.Americans looking for love lost at least $143…
National
Air Force Academy criticized for inviting Chick-fil-A exec
A group that advocates for religious liberty in the military says the U.S. Air Force Academy should cancel a planned speech by a Chick-fil-A executive.
Nation
Expert details injuries Iowa boy sustained while captive
The injuries prosecutors say an 8-year-old boy sustained at the hands of his father and a woman who confined the boy in a basement have been detailed in court.
National
Prosecutors may be forced to name Flynn in lobbying case
A judge may require prosecutors to disclose more information about former national security adviser Michael Flynn's role in a case accusing his former business partner of illegally lobbying for Turkey.
Nation
Diocese finds Kentucky students didn't start confrontation
Investigators hired by a Kentucky diocese have found that Catholic school boys didn't instigate a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial that went viral on social media.
