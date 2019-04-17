More from Star Tribune
World
Sudan officials: Ousted president moved to Khartoum prison
Sudan's military rulers transferred ousted President Omar al-Bashir to a prison in the country's capital as hundreds of people marched Wednesday to a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, calling for a quick handover of power to a civilian leadership.
World
Former Rwanda rebel group leader accused of war crimes dies
A German court says the former head of a Rwandan rebel group has died in prison while awaiting retrial on war crimes charges.
World
Lightning hits Acropolis in Greece injuring 4, site intact
A lightning bolt struck the Acropolis in Athens during a rainstorm Wednesday, lightly injuring two visitors and two guards but causing no damage to the country's most famous ancient site, Greek officials said.
World
India's Jet Airways suspending operations, no money to fly
Jet Airways, once India's largest airline, announced on Wednesday that it is suspending all operations after failing to raise enough money to run its services.
World
Iraqi prime minister makes first visit to Saudi Arabia
Saudi King Salman welcomed the Iraqi prime minister on his first official visit to the kingdom Wednesday, as the two oil-producing giants move toward closer diplomatic and economic ties after nearly three decades of uneasy relations.