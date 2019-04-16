More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
What was lost, what was saved from the Notre Dame fire?
More than simply an iconic cathedral and jewel of Gothic architecture, Notre Dame was a treasure trove, housing priceless and irreplaceable marvels of immense religious, artistic, musical, historical and architectural value.
World
The Latest: Victor Hugo's novel tops best seller lists
The Latest on the fire that swept through Paris' Notre Dame cathedral (all times local):
World
Turkey's ruling party wants Istanbul election voided, redone
Turkey's ruling party on Tuesday asked that a recent municipal election it lost in Istanbul be invalidated, as partial vote recounts in the city and the fight for the country's commercial hub continued.
World
French tycoons show competitive streak over Notre Dame aid
Two of France's richest men, long locked in a very public rivalry, are once again pitted against each other — this time over flashy and competing donations to rebuild Notre Dame.
World
First shipment of Red Cross aid arrives in Venezuela
The first shipment of humanitarian aid from the Red Cross arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday, delivering medicine and supplies for needy patients in a country whose president has long denied the existence of a humanitarian crisis.