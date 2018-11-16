EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Retailers, tech companies weigh on US stocks; Oil prices up
U.S. stock indexes declined in midday trading Friday as losses in retailers and internet and technology companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market. Health care…
National
The Latest: White House to return Acosta's pass, wants order
The Latest on the legal challenge to the White House's decision to strip CNN reporter Jim Acosta of his White House press credentials (all times local):
Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks move lower on Wall Street
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Loyola celebrates inauguration of first female, lay leader
Loyola University New Orleans celebrated the inauguration on Friday of the first woman and first layperson to be appointed president of the more than century-old Jesuit institution.
National
U.S. House passes bill to drop legal protections for gray wolves
The Republican-controlled House passed a bill Friday to drop legal protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states, reopening a lengthy battle over the predator species.