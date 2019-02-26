More from Star Tribune
Trump, Kim facing big issues after big welcome in Hanoi
After long journeys to Vietnam, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are in place for their second summit to address perhaps the world's biggest security challenge: Kim's pursuit of a nuclear program that stands on the verge of realistically threatening targets around the planet.
Taliban hopeful on deal amid new round of talks with US
The Taliban and Washington's peace envoy are close to reaching an agreement on U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a spokesman for the Islamic insurgents said Tuesday amid a new round of talks with the United States.
Pound jumps as economic risk to UK of 'no-deal' Brexit eases
The prospect of Britain suffering an economic shock next month eased Tuesday after the British government paved the way for a delay in the country's departure day.
Nigerian president's campaign says they have numbers to win
A spokesman for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's campaign asserted Tuesday they have unofficial numbers showing he has won a second term in Africa's largest democracy.
Brazil ministry tells students to recite Bolsonaro slogan
Brazil's Ministry of Education is instructing students to sing the national anthem and read aloud a declaration that includes President Jair Bolsonaro's campaign slogan — and it says they should be filmed doing so.