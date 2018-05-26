More from Star Tribune
Official tally shows big win for abortion rights in Ireland
Irish voters overwhelmingly repealed a constitutional ban on abortions and asked the country's parliament to enact laws that reflect the popular will and make abortions legal in the country for the first time, final results from a historic referendum showed Saturday.
World
The Latest: Real Madrid, Liverpool lineups announced
The Latest on the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid (all times local):
World
Israeli soldier badly wounded in West Bank arrest raid dies
The Israeli military says a soldier who was seriously wounded in action this week has died.
World
Mantel, Saunders up for best-ever Booker Prize accolade
Britain's Hilary Mantel, Canada's Michael Ondaatje and American author George Saunders are among five contenders for the title of greatest-ever winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.
World
The Latest: Irish voters overwhelmingly repeal abortion ban
The Latest on the Irish abortion referendum (all times local):
