More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri
Relentless flooding in the central U.S. on Friday inundated communities and damaged or spilled over levees on three major rivers in two states, and authorities discovered the body of a drowning victim at a Missouri lake.
Movies
Video review: Low humor and high melodrama in 'A Madea Family Funeral'
All in the family for Madea “A Madea Family Funeral” (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13), which Tyler Perry has said is the last film for his granny…
Variety
Eau Claire teen with hearing loss to pursue chemistry degree
Jordan Pauley is almost completely deaf.
TV & Media
TV picks for June 1-2: Prince, 'Perpetual Grace LTD,' 'The Weekly'
Let’s go crazy Twin Cities Public Television has been putting an emphasis on Minnesota’s musical past recently, with rich rewards for those who want to…
TV & Media
TV picks for June 2-6: 'When They See Us,' 'Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness,' 'Unspouse My House'
The innocence project “When They See Us” is riveting from the moment we meet the Central Park Five, the teenagers wrongly convicted of assaulting a…