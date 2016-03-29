More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gibson impressive, drops spring ERA to 1.80 as Twins beat Rays
Kyle Gibson on Thursday never allowed more than one hit in an inning, and for the third time in four spring starts, he didn't walk a batter.
Vikings
Film review: What exactly are the Vikings buying for $84 million?
His Washington teams didn’t win much, but the Vikings clearly saw enough in Kirk Cousins to believe in him in a way they didn't believe in Case Keenum.
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Coach Nate Oats knew the Bulls had a shot at beating big, bad Arizona, but only if they could put lots of pressure on Arizona's guards and make them shoot from the perimeter.
Sports
March Madness: Scores, stories and updates on your tournament bracket
Keep up with the NCAA men's basketball tournament with all the news from Arizona's shocking defeat to the title quest of the Zags from Gonzaga. Tap here for updates and more.
Vikings
'All in.' Vikings, Cousins send $84 million message to NFL
Kirk Cousins became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback on Thursday afternoon. But he's hoping the three-year contract is the start of a relationship that lasts much longer.
