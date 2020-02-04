More From Star Tribune
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address
The Associated Press is fact-checking remarks from President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. A look at some of the claims we've examined:
On eve of impeachment verdict, Trump tees up State of Union
Stepping before the nation in extraordinary times, President Donald Trump on Tuesday will extol the "Great American Comeback" as he delivers his State of the Union address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.
Some in Iowa saw the caucus debacle coming
DES MOINES – Sean Bagniewski had seen the problems coming.It wasn't so much that the new app that the Iowa Democratic Party had planned…
In response to Trump, Democrat focuses on pocket book issues
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday to appeal to working-class voters, saying Democrats are focusing on making health care more affordable and addressing other pocket-book issues.
Former Illinois legislator pleads innocent in bribery case
Former Illinois state Rep. Luis Arroyo on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in U.S. District Court in Chicago.