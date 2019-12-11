More from Star Tribune
State: Water safe around Detroit River aggregate spill
Tests performed near where construction aggregate material spilled into the Detroit River have found the water meets all quality standards, Michigan officials announced Tuesday.
National
Texas inmate executed for killing prison supervisor in 2003
A Texas inmate was executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening for killing a supervisor at a state prison shoe factory in Amarillo nearly 17 years ago.
National
Judiciary panel takes first steps toward impeachment vote
The House Judiciary Committee took the first steps Wednesday evening toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges.
National
California calls pot smoke, THC a risk to moms-to-be
A California panel voted Wednesday to declare marijuana smoke and the drug's high-producing chemical — THC — a risk to pregnant women and their developing fetuses and require warning labels for products legally sold in the nation's largest pot market.
National
Texas police: Officer fatally shot man who had assaulted him
Police say an officer answering a disturbance call has shot dead a man who was assaulting him.