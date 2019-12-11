New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a news conference with other officials Wednesday that the two Jersey City attackers who stormed a Jewish market in a deadly shooting Tuesday are the prime suspects in the death of a man whose body was found in a car trunk nearby over the weekend.

