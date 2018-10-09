More from Star Tribune
National
No pre-trial release for congressional doxing suspect
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected any sort of pre-trial release for a former congressional staffer accused of posting online the home addresses of Republican senators backing Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Local
GOP lawmaker makes new complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar
Republican lawmaker now says Omar used campaign money for travel to Estonia, Boston.
National
Objections blunt momentum for foreign lobbying law overhaul
A push to give the Justice Department more enforcement authority over the lucrative and at times shadowy world of foreign lobbying is stalled amid opposition from pro-business groups, nonprofits and privacy advocates.
National
Judge blocks portions of Missouri voter photo ID law
A Missouri judge has blocked election officials from enforcing parts of a voter photo identification law.
National
4 states to decide on marijuana ballot initiatives this fall
Nine states have legalized marijuana for so-called recreational use since 2012, including eight at the ballot box. Thirty-one states have authorized the drug for medical…
