GOP Alabama governor side-steps debate with Democratic foe
Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has dismissed a challenge to debate Democratic Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox ahead of the gubernatorial election.
Texas jury convicts doctor of sexually assaulting patient
A Texas doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients was convicted Friday of assaulting a woman in her 70s who was in his care.
Official: Russian hackers targeted 2016 Montana election
Montana's secretary of state said Friday that Russian hackers unsuccessfully probed the state's election systems for weaknesses in 2016.
Correction: Hispanic Caucus-Latino Museum story
In a story Thursday about Hispanic members of Congress renewing their call for a national museum devoted to Latino history and culture, The Associated Press erroneously quoted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as saying she was moved by an art exhibit on immigration. The comments were actually made by Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-New Mexico.
US government: Over 1,800 migrant kids reunited by deadline
Shy children were given a meal and a plane or bus ticket to locations around the U.S. as nonprofit groups tried to smooth the way for kids reunited with their parents following their separations at the U.S. Mexico border.
