West Metro
Fan banned from Target Field over pursuit of baseballs goes to bat to stay
Twins officials say Jason Gabbert, who chases baseballs thrown to fans in stands, has been disruptive, but he disagrees. One judge already has backed the team.
Motorsports
Ogier in driver's seat for World Rally Championship title
Thierry Neuville finished the sixth stage of Rally Australia on Friday without a rear left tire, damaging his chances of catching five-time defending champion Sebastien Ogier for the World Rally Championship title.
Golf
Yardage, what yardage?: An's ace gives him Aussie Open lead
Byeong Hun An was having a mediocre round at the Australian Open on Friday, at least until the 15th hole.
Gophers
Norvell lifts No. 3 Gonzaga over Texas A&M 94-71
Gonzaga was flying up and down the court in the first half against Texas A&M, taking hurried shots, and coach Mark Few was not pleased.
Gophers
'Pedal-down' Northwestern aims to avoid let-up at Minnesota
With a spot in the Big Ten championship game secured, Northwestern has entered a strange pressure-free stretch of this already memorable season.