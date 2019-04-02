More from Star Tribune
Wild
US-based NWHL OKs plan to expand to Canada after CWHL folds
The National Women's Hockey League is moving swiftly to expand to Toronto and Montreal following the demise of its Canadian-based rival.NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan told…
Twins
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves agree to $100M, 8-year contract
Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $100 million, eight-year contract, the largest deal for a player under club control with less than one year of major league service.
Vikings
AP Source: AAF suspending operations 8 games into season
The Alliance of American Football, which had a promising start as the latest spring league, is suspending operations eight games into its first season.The eight-team…
Wolves
Ernie Grunfeld fired as president of the Washington Wizards
Ernie Grunfeld was fired as president of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday after 16 seasons in charge of the team.
Sports
A candidate to coach LeBron James and the Lakers: Tom Thibodeau?
Tom Thibodeau was fired by the Timberwolves in January after a tumultuous first half highlighted by the Jimmy Butler trade and a 19-21 record. Thibs…