Vikings
Film review: What exactly are the Vikings buying for $84 million?
His Washington teams didn’t win much, but the Vikings clearly saw enough in Kirk Cousins to believe in him in a way they didn't believe in Case Keenum.
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Inside Buffalo's locker room hung a handwritten sign with two words: Ball Pressure.
Sports
March Madness: Scores, stories and updates on your tournament bracket
Keep up with the NCAA men's basketball tournament with all the news from Arizona's shocking defeat to the title quest of the Zags from Gonzaga. Tap here for updates and more.
Vikings
'All in.' Vikings, Cousins send $84 million message to NFL
Kirk Cousins became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback on Thursday afternoon. But he's hoping the three-year contract is the start of a relationship that lasts much longer.
Golf
Stenson leads Bay Hill, but Tiger's round has crowd abuzz
Henrik Stenson had a hot putter, a much quieter crowd and a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
