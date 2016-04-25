Tom Brady's four-game suspension was reinstated by the U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday. The Associated Press' Paul Newberry and CineSport's Noah Coslov react to the ruling and look ahead to what's next.

Tom Brady's four-game suspension was reinstated by the U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday. The Associated Press' Paul Newberry and CineSport's Noah Coslov react to the ruling and look ahead to what's next.