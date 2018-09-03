Former Vikings defensive back Terence Newman announced his retirement over the weekend in order to switch roles and join the team's coaching staff. He became emotional while talking about leaving football as a player during a press conference, but views his new role as an opportunity to help younger players and still be able to chase a Super Bowl ring.

