Dozens feared dead in eruption of New Zealand volcano
A volcano on a New Zealand island erupted Monday with a towering blast of ash and scalding steam as tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving perhaps two dozen others missing and presumed dead. Eighteen others were rescued, some of them severely burned.
650 House seats, 3 days to go: the UK election in numbers
There are just three days to go until Britons vote in an election that will determine not only who governs the U.K., but when, how — or even whether — the country leaves the European Union
Lebanon protesters scuffle with lawmaker's bodyguards
Lebanese soldiers had to separate protesters and the bodyguards of a member of parliament after scuffles broke out under heavy rain Monday evening between the two sides in the northern city of Tripoli, leaving at least one person injured.
Iran ready for more prisoner swaps with US, not negotiations
Iran is ready for more prisoner swaps with the United States, the Cabinet spokesman said Monday even as he reiterated the Iranian leadership's stance that there will be no other negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Intl journalist group: fewer media staff killed this year
Deaths among journalists killed in the line of duty are lower this year, but a journalism advocacy group said Monday that one reason appears to be that media workers are refraining from going to the most dangerous areas.