National
First lady admonishes reporters to 'be best' in their jobs
Melania Trump is admonishing journalists to "be best" in their jobs following some unflattering news coverage of her initiative to promote child well-being.
National
US calls for Venezuelan leader Maduro to step down
The Trump administration is calling for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down to protect the safety and security of the Americas.
National
Trump decides to withdraw from nuclear deal with Iran
President Donald Trump plans to follow through on his campaign threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran, according to two people familiar with his thinking, dealing a profound blow to U.S. allies and potentially deepening the president's isolation on the world stage.
National
Mayor's son threatens officer's job in Colorado traffic stop
A police body camera video obtained by a television station shows the son of Denver's mayor cursing at a police officer and threatening to get him fired during a traffic stop in Aurora.
National
Judge reviewing lawsuit settlement over hot Texas prison
About 1,300 inmates who'd been sweltering in the Texas summer heat and humidity are getting air conditioning in their housing areas under settlement of a civil rights lawsuit under review Tuesday by a federal judge who's already accepted it.
