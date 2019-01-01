More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Concern grows as 24-year-old Stillwater man remains missing
Concern grew Monday night as a fifth night approached in which family and friends haven’t seen or heard from a 24-year-old Stillwater man who disappeared…
East Metro
Disturbance in western Wisconsin home leaves 1 person dead, another detained
A disturbance in a western Wisconsin home over the weekend left one person dead and another detained, authorities said Monday. A 911 call about 3:15…
West Metro
Vehicle with 2 abducted teens flees police at 110 mph before crashing
Five people in the vehicle were checked for injuries and released, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested in what police said was a case of robbery.
West Metro
Driver, 19, dies in collision in northwest Twin Cities
Saturday's crash near Zimmerman involved multiple cars; two hurt.
Minneapolis
Missing 5-year-old returned 'safe and sound,' Minneapolis police say
A 5-year-old boy taken by his mother late Monday in violation of a court order has been returned "safe and sound," police said early Tuesday.Latiena…
