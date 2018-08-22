More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink
A critic's favorite foods over 20 years at the Minnesota State Fair
Facing his 20th Minnesota State Fair, a critic looks back at past favorites and flops.
National
Mentally ill man pleads guilty to helping radicals in Syria
A mentally ill North Carolina man who the government for years fought to prosecute as an example to others considering joining militant fighters in Syria pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing material support to a terrorist group.
Variety
Knights of Columbus leader urges church reforms after abuse
The leader of the world's largest Roman Catholic fraternal group is condemning clergy sex abuse and calling for reforms in the church, including a renewed commitment to celibacy by priests.
Variety
School district suspends pole-dancing teacher
A middle school teacher who moonlights as a pole-dance instructor has been suspended by a North Carolina school district.
National
2nd human trafficking lawsuit filed against Oklahoma couple
A second federal lawsuit accusing a pair of Oklahoma business owners of luring immigrants to the U.S. on work visas then paying substandard wages highlights what some attorneys say is a prevalent human trafficking issue in the United States that seldom calls violators to task.
