More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hockey team eager to show its cards in Las Vegas
Since the Gophers began practice this fall under new coach Bob Motzko, he's been watching for signs that show his hockey team is finally settled. He should see a lot Saturday night against UND.
Wild
Wild demotes struggling rookie Greenway to Iowa
The Wild sent the rookie winger to Iowa on Friday, a day after he took consecutive minor penalties late in the third period while the Wild held a one-goal lead late in the game.
Twins
Previous Twins managers and their records
Rocco Baldelli is the 14th manager in Twins history.
Vikings
It's unanimous: Kuechly repeats as AP's best inside 'backer
L-u-u-u-u-u-ke, and this time it's unanimous.
Wolves
Should the Wolves be considering Houston's offer for Butler?
The wild card is the debate is that having four extra first-round picks over the next seven years would give the Wolves all sorts of resources for more trades.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.