More From Sports
MN United
FIFA president: new events will protect soccer's relevance
FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is pushing for support of new competitions despite Europe's opposition because it is his duty to protect the "relevance of football."
Twins
How previous Twins managers did in their first season
Rocco Baldelli was named the 14th manager of the Twins on Thursday. Here's how his predecessors did in their first full season leading the club
Sports
What is O-line depth after more injuries?
Every Thursday we'll answer Vikings questions submitted via Twitter or e-mail. From @IronleafSH: "How was Isidora's play? Who is left as reserve OL?"Andrew Krammer: Danny…
High Schools
Unseeded Maple Grove freshman advances to girls' tennis semifinals
After not playing well at state last year, Zoe Adkins defeated two seeded opponents in the individual preliminaries on Thursday. Her challenge on Friday will be much larger, however.
Vikings
Redskins' Norman pushes back on Eric Reid's 'sellout' claim
Redskins cornerback Josh Norman pushed back Thursday on Eric Reid's criticism of Malcolm Jenkins and The Players Coalition.
