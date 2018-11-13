The three players acquired by the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade are still trying to adjust to their new surroundings and team. But they also vowed Tuesday when introduced to the local media at a news conference at Target Center to use the trade as a new opportunity.

The three players acquired by the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade are still trying to adjust to their new surroundings and team. But they also vowed Tuesday when introduced to the local media at a news conference at Target Center to use the trade as a new opportunity.