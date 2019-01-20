More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
'Feisty' Collins stuns 2016 champ Kerber at Australian Open
Anyone unfamiliar with Danielle Collins — and that could be forgiven, really, considering her 0-5 mark at majors until this Australian Open — got a sense of what she's all about during her surprisingly easy upset of former No. 1 Angelique Kerber.
Sports
The Latest: Camera hits umpire's chair at Aussie Open
The Latest on Sunday from the Australian Open (all times local):
Wolves
Harden scores 48 points, Rockets beat Lakers 138-134 in OT
James Harden was the star for the Houston Rockets as usual on Saturday night, but he and the team got a big boost from Eric Gordon in his second game back after recovering from a bruised knee.
Wild
Flames stay hot with 5-2 victory over Oilers
The Calgary Flames are getting some offense from just about everyone right now.
Wild
Marchessault's hat trick helps Vegas beat Penguins 7-3
Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson have struggled to find the back of the net since Dec. 22, scoring a combined three goals over 12 games.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.