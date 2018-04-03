More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
First person sentenced in Russia probe draws 30 days
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.
National
Butcher-bound bull escapes, is fatally shot by police chief
A 600-pound bull bound for the butcher escaped its trailer and led authorities in Maine on a 1 ½-hour chase before it was fatally shot by the police chief, who said it posed a threat to onlookers.
TV & Media
Facebook asks users if they think it's 'good for the world'
Facebook is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecified number of people.
National
Oklahoma teachers walk out for 2nd day in red-state revolt
Hundreds of teachers crammed into the Oklahoma Capitol for a second day Tuesday to press demands for additional funding for the state's public schools, and many of those schools remained closed amid a rebellion that has hit several Republican-led states across the country.
TV & Media
Warrant: Mom admits she put marijuana blunt in child's mouth
A search warrant says a North Carolina mother confessed to letting her 1-year-old child smoke pot in a social media video that went viral.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.