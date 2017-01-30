More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
Russia said Friday that it will expel British diplomats and halt high-level meetings with the U.K. in an increasingly global standoff over the nerve agent attack on an ex-spy — but still isn't saying who will be kicked out or when.
World
7 U.S. service members killed in helicopter crash in Iraq
The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.
World
The Latest: Monitors: Airstrikes kill 46 in Syria's Ghouta
The Latest on developments in Syria's seven-year civil war (all times local):
World
Jury finds Iraqi teen guilty of planting London subway bomb
A jury has convicted an Iraqi teenager of attempted murder for planting a bomb on a London subway train.
World
Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.