More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Irving, Celtics rally from 22 down to top Suns 116-109 in OT
When their shots finally started to fall, the Boston Celtics couldn't be stopped.
Golf
Lopez earns an ace and lead in Blue Bay LPGA on birthday
How's this for a birthday present?
MN United
Timbers oust rival Sounders 4-2 on PKs in West semifinals
The first bit of celebrating by the Portland Timbers was premature. The confusing MLS playoff rules created a moment of misunderstanding at the end of extra time and a wild 120 minutes.
Gophers
No. 8 Buckeyes face another test from No. 24 Michigan State
If all goes according to form, Ohio State would face Michigan on the last Saturday of the month, with a division title in the balance.Before…
Vikings
Bryant practices with Saints, asserts he's 'not a bad guy.'
Dez Bryant wasn't about to declare himself a changed man just because he'd changed teams.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.