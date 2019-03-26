More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Body of 92-year-old southern Minnesota man is recovered from drainage ditch
Marvin Borkenhagen likely was clearing debris from a culvert before he was swept away.
Minneapolis
Raid on luxury apartment in Mpls. yields 64 pounds of meth, guns
One of two men arrested at the downtown high-rise is described by an informant as being part of a Mexican-based drug ring that distributes "large quantities" of meth in Minnesota.
National
Minnesota regulators stand by Line 3 pipeline approval again
Minnesota utility regulators have granted a final green light to Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement.
Local
Ellison backs challenge to Trump order ending protections for Liberians
Ellison cites harm to Minnesota health care industry employers.
South Metro
Shakopee residents at odds with Mdewakanton Sioux over smelly compost facility
The tribe's compost facility is one of only two in the metro area.