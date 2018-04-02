More from Star Tribune
Winter's best reap their rewards
Meet seven high school athletes who excelled in individual-based sports this winter to earn Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year honors.
Wild
Petrovic scores in 3rd period, Panthers beat Hurricanes 3-2
Alexander Petrovic scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.
Twins
Another solid start for Red Sox as Johnson beats Marlins
Brian Johnson gave the Boston Red Sox their fifth solid start in five games, allowing one run in six innings in a 7-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.
Sports
Becca Divine, Star Tribune Metro Girls' Alpine Skier of the Year
Music soothes, and the mind-set of attacking takes care of the rest for the Eden Prairie junior.
Eat & Drink
Coming to the plate: Target Field unveils new food options
The Twins concessionaires unveiled a variety of new and returning menu offerings to be served during the 2018 Major League Baseball season on Monday while the team was playing in Pittsburgh.
