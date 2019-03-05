More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Bill introduced to rename Minnesota's Interstate State Park after Walter Mondale
Decades ago, he helped preserve Interstate State Park area along St. Croix.
Minneapolis
$4.6 million curtains going up to block sun at U.S. Bank Stadium
The fabric panels will be removed after the Final Four, but can be reinstalled for future events. Officials said they'll also help with concert acoustics.
North Metro
18 dogs die in fire at north metro boarding kennel
Owner of Waterview Kennels in Stacy, Minn., said majority of the dogs belonged to his wife.
Local
Judge rules 10-year-old girl incompetent in baby death
A judge in western Wisconsin on Tuesday found a 10-year-old girl incompetent to stand trial on charges she killed a 6-month-old baby in her care last year.
South Metro
MSHSL investigating complaint against St. Thomas swim coach's actions at state meet
John Barnes was not on hand to coach his team on the meet's final day.