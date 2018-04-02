More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
'Miraculous': Teen survives 12 hours in Los Angeles sewage
A 13-year-old boy was miraculously rescued Monday after falling into a river of sewage in Los Angeles, getting swept away and spending more than 12 hours in the toxic environment of the city's mazelike underground pipeline system.
Music
$1M bond for man accused of murder, discarding body in trash
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has had his bond set at $1 million.
National
EPA says Pruitt's condo lease didn't violate ethics rules
An agency ethics official at the Environmental Protection Agency says Administrator Scott Pruitt's lease of a Capitol Hill condo tied to a prominent fossil-fuels lobbyist didn't violate federal ethics rules.
National
New police beating video clearly shows chokehold, aftermath
A white North Carolina officer is shown putting a black pedestrian in a chokehold in video released Monday that offers more footage of a police beating that has sparked outrage over use of force.
Variety
Events to honor King, 50 years since Memphis assassination
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" — despite advances the country has made since the Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr. was slain while fighting poverty and racism.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.