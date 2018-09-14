More from Star Tribune
Nation
Couple accused of abusing, imprisoning kids to stand trial
A Michigan couple will stand trial on accusations their five children were punished with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a "dungeon."
Business
Serena Williams talks fashion, not fouls at Las Vegas event
Tennis star Serena Williams talked about her fashion business, not tennis fouls during an appearance before a business convention in Las Vegas.
Variety
Wyoming game officials unsure of type of bear in attack
Wyoming wildlife managers say they are unable to determine what type of bear attacked a Minnesota hiker last weekend although they suspect it was a grizzly bear.
Celebrities
Search continues for missing 10-year-old Alaska girl
Authorities in Alaska say they are following leads received in their search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing in a remote Inupiat Eskimo town on Alaska's northwestern coast.
Inspired
Cool Beans coffee cafe offers specials perks to students with special needs
One of the shop's main goals is to prepare the students for life after school.
