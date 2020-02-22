More from Star Tribune
National
GOP lawmakers walkout after Oregon climate bill advances
Republican lawmakers on Monday boycotted the Oregon Legislature, denying Democrats a quorum in an attempt to doom a contentious climate change bill.
National
Hero or criminal? Court hears 2 views of WikiLeaks' Assange
Truth-telling journalist or reckless criminal: A British judge was given two conflicting portraits of Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder's long-awaited extradition hearing began Monday in a London court.
National
Ex-Kansas Gov. Colyer endorses Rep. Marshall in Senate race
Former GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer on Monday endorsed western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall for the state's open Senate seat with some Republicans still fearing a repeat of Colyer's narrow primary loss in 2018 to polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.
National
US appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions
A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld Trump administration changes that include additional hurdles for those seeking abortions through a federal program that helps low-income women.
National
Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution
Tiny bits of broken-down plastic smaller than a fraction of a grain of rice are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water to the guts of fish and the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales.